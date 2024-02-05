 A ‘sports-centric’ budget—50 int’l coaches for hostels, ₹12 cr injury centre - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / A ‘sports-centric’ budget—50 int’l coaches for hostels, 12 cr injury centre

A ‘sports-centric’ budget—50 int’l coaches for hostels, 12 cr injury centre

BySharad Deep, Lucknow
Feb 05, 2024 07:38 PM IST

With a 67% uptick in allocations, the government proposes to spend ₹195 crore to develop sports infra

In another significant move to help athletes from the state better their game, the Yogi government has earmarked 195 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in the 2024-2025 budget, an official communique said, adding the allocation was 67 per cent more than the amount proposed in the previous budget.

The government also allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore towards an award scheme for winners at national and international competitions. (File)
The government also allocated 50 crore towards an award scheme for winners at national and international competitions. (File)

The hike in allocations underscores the government’s dedication to fostering a robust sporting ecosystem and providing valuable opportunities to players across the state, it read further.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Additionally, recognising the need for quality training, the government has also arranged for 50 international players who will train the residents of sports hostels. Each trainer will get an honorarium of 1.50 lakh per month. The Yogi government also proposes 50 crore for private participation in sports infrastructure construction and allocates another 50 crore for an award scheme for winners at national and international competitions.

A provision of 12 crore has been proposed for a sports science and injury centre, which is likely to be established in the state capital, Lucknow.

“It’s a sports-centric budget and very positive for sports and sportspersons,” Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association’s secretary Anandeshwar Pandey said on Monday.

“There has been a sea-change in the sports set-up in the state over the last few years. Now medalists at international level are being appointed to gazetted posts; jobs are opening up in Uttar Pradesh Police too,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sharad Deep

    Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On