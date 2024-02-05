A ‘sports-centric’ budget—50 int’l coaches for hostels, 12 cr injury centre

In another significant move to help athletes from the state better their game, the Yogi government has earmarked ₹195 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in the 2024-2025 budget, an official communique said, adding the allocation was 67 per cent more than the amount proposed in the previous budget. The government also allocated ₹ 50 crore towards an award scheme for winners at national and international competitions. (File)

The hike in allocations underscores the government’s dedication to fostering a robust sporting ecosystem and providing valuable opportunities to players across the state, it read further.

Additionally, recognising the need for quality training, the government has also arranged for 50 international players who will train the residents of sports hostels. Each trainer will get an honorarium of ₹1.50 lakh per month. The Yogi government also proposes ₹50 crore for private participation in sports infrastructure construction and allocates another ₹50 crore for an award scheme for winners at national and international competitions.

A provision of ₹12 crore has been proposed for a sports science and injury centre, which is likely to be established in the state capital, Lucknow.

“It’s a sports-centric budget and very positive for sports and sportspersons,” Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association’s secretary Anandeshwar Pandey said on Monday.

“There has been a sea-change in the sports set-up in the state over the last few years. Now medalists at international level are being appointed to gazetted posts; jobs are opening up in Uttar Pradesh Police too,” he said.