AAP to protest merger of primary schools in U.P.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced a statewide protest against the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal to merge primary schools run by the Basic Shiksha Parishad. AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The party will organise demonstrations in villages and at district headquarters wherever school mergers are planned.

“AAP will not allow the government to shut down schools and will fight to protect the education of children,” Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and state in-charge of the party, told media persons on Thursday.

Singh criticised the government’s priorities, highlighting the contrast between the proposed school mergers and the continued opening of liquor shops.

The AAP leader pointed out that the merger of schools will affect the appointments of approximately 1.35 lakh assistant teachers, 27,000 headmasters, and thousands of education workers.

He further stated that the government’s decision to merge schools violates the Right to Education Act, which mandates free and compulsory education for children in the age group of 6-14 years.

Singh also criticised the government’s handling of the mid-day meal scheme, stating that instead of improving the quality of meals, the government is focused on opening liquor shops.

He urged people to join hands with AAP to fight for the future of education in the state.

Statewide outreach

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a statewide outreach campaign, ‘Har Ghar Sampark Abhiyan’, across the state from July 11. The drive aims to expand the party’s grassroots presence across all 403 assembly constituencies in the state.

Workers will visit every village, household, and ward to spread the AAP’s message, focusing on party chief and former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Kaam ki Rajneeti’ (politics of work) and Sanjay Singh’s ‘Sewa aur Sangharsh ki Rajneeti’ (politics of service and struggle).

The party will build its organisation in rural areas, strengthening its presence in 75 districts, 826 blocks, and approximately 57,000 gram panchayats.