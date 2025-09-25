Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    AAP to take out padyatra from Ayodhya to Prayagraj

    The 200-km foot march will start from Saryu banks in Ayodhya from October 31 and end in Prayagraj on Nov 15, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 9:10 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh will embark on a 200-km padyatra from the Saryu banks in Ayodhya from October 31. It will conclude in Prayagraj on November 15.

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference in Lucknow on September 25. (HT photo)
    Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference in Lucknow on September 25. (HT photo)

    Titled “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do”, the foot march aims to highlight the issues of unemployment and social injustice in the state. “It will pass through four major districts: Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It will commence on October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, and conclude on November 15 in Prayagraj,” Sanjay Singh told media persons on Thursday.

    Party leaders, workers and youth in large numbers are expected to participate in the padyatra. Sanjay Singh said the youth of the state are demanding employment, but they are facing numerous challenges, including paper leaks and corruption in recruitment processes.

    He highlighted that the padyatra aims to raise awareness about these issues and demand action from the government. “It will feature public meetings and interactions with the community where the party will highlight the issues faced by the people and demand action from the government,” Singh added.

    A seven-member committee has been formed to oversee the organisation of the padyatra comprising senior party leaders and office-bearers.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/AAP To Take Out Padyatra From Ayodhya To Prayagraj
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes