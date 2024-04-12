AAP to unconditionally support INDIA bloc candidates in U.P.: Sanjay Singh

Announcing his party’s unconditional support to INDIA bloc candidates in Uttar Pradesh this Lok Sabha election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has said these polls are being held to save democracy and end an “autocratic government”. AAP leader Sanjay Singh and SP president Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on April 12. (Sourced)

“AAP will fully support the INDIA bloc candidates in Uttar Pradesh. What our role will be and how we will be involved in the campaign will be decided after holding talks with the Congress leadership involved in the campaigning. We will fully support the Samajwadi Party candidates,” said the Rajya Sabha MP here on Friday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters, Singh said there is “no condition or demand”.

“These are not normal elections, they are for saving democracy, ending the autocracy and saving the Constitution. We are together in UP, wherever the Samajwadi Party candidate is in the fray, INDIA alliance candidate is in fray we will work for them,” he added.

Exuding confidence that INDIA bloc will win the general election, the AAP leader said every worker and elected representative of his party will work for the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates.

Taking potshots at PM Narendra Modi over the “arrest of elected chief ministers”, Singh said, “If any politician is winning, he would not indulge in such tactics and tricks as being done by the PM of putting opponents in jail by framing fake cases, it means lack of confidence at election time.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav thanked the AAP for the support and said the present election was not taking place in common circumstances but to “safeguard the Constitution”. The SP leader slammed the Centre for sending AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren to jail before the polls. He said the BJP was doing this out of fear of losing the elections.

Alleging “Operation Lotus” in the national capital, Sanjay Singh said that a minister of the Delhi government resigned succumbing to the pressure by the ED. “...’Operation Lotus’ has started in Delhi also. You have seen how one of our ministers was raided by ED and later he was pressured into resigning”, Singh said.

Akhilesh thanked Singh for the “help” the alliance is getting in the elections and said that the AAP leader has faced “hardships and pain” after being “framed” in “false cases”.

It was the AAP leader’s first meeting with an INDIA bloc leader after being released from Tihar jail where he remained lodged for six months in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Singh was released from jail on April 3 evening after the Supreme Court granted him bail.