News / Cities / Lucknow / ABHM activists stage protest against ‘Urs’

ABHM activists stage protest against ‘Urs’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Agra Activists of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) staged protest against the three -day ‘Úrs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan that began at the Taj Mahal on Tuesday. The protestors reached the other side of river Yamuna in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, recited ‘Shiv Chalisa’ and offered holy Yamuna water, holding Taj Mahal as a Shiv Temple.

“We have filed a petition in the court of additional civil judge in Agra against the Urs and court has ordered for issuing of summons. The ABHM has challenged organising of ‘Urs’ at Taj Mahal without any proper permission and authority. We had warned that we would perform ‘jalabhishek’ (offering of water) if ‘Urs’ is allowed at Taj,” said Meena Diwakar, Agra unit president of ABHM.

“Anybody seeking entry in Taj Mahal with kesariya dupatta is stopped at the gate today despite Section 144 of CrPC being in effect, thousands are gathering in Taj Mahal for the ‘Urs’ which is against law,” said Saurabh Sharma of ABHM.

Follow Us On