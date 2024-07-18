Accidental shot kills SOG constable in Aligarh

Agra An accidental shot from the pistol of a sub inspector killed a constable of the Special Operation Group (SOG) in Aligarh on Wednesday night. The SI was unlocking the pistol when it went off. The bullet hit the constable in the head and he was declared dead in hospital. The bullet hit the constable in the head and he was declared dead at hospital. (Pic for representation)

The sub inspector also got injured as the freak bullet first pierced his stomach before hitting the constable in the head. Doctors said SI Rajeev Kumar had sustained multiple perforated wounds in the intestine and was critical after being operated upon.

Giving details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Aligarh Sanjeev Suman informed that a joint team was constituted to nab the accused of cow slaughter committed recently on the intervening night of July 8 and 9.

“Police got a clue that the accused were again active on Wednesday night and a joint team of police from Gandhi Park, Ghabhana police stations of Aligarh and SOG was constituted and went to raid a location to arrest the accused,” he said.

“SI Mazhar Hasan’s pistol was locked and when he was unable to unlock it, another sub inspector in the team Rajeev Kumar tried his hand. In the process, the pistol went off and a bullet pierced Rajeev Kumar’s stomach and and then hit constable Yakub (from SOG) in the head,” he said .

“Constable Yakub was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors. Rajeev Kumar was also taken to hospital where he was operated upon,” the SSP said .

Later on Thursday, superintendent of police (SP) Aligarh City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak informed that doctors treating Rajeev Kumar had said that an operation was conducted but he was in critical condition after having multiple perforated wounds in the intestine.

“ The mortal remains of Yakub, the deceased constable, were handed over to family members with full respect and decorum,” said Pathak.