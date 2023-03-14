Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Accused in 12 cases, Lucknow realtor finally in police net

Accused in 12 cases, Lucknow realtor finally in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 14, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The accused was apprehended on Monday night from Omaxe R-2 in the Gomti Nagar Extension area and is now in custody, the police added.

On the run for several months after allegedly duping lakhs of rupees from his clients, a Lucknow-based realtor was finally arrested on Monday, Lucknow police said.

“Saurabh Pandey, 44, from Vibhuti Khand owned a private company by the name of Popular Homes. He cheated people by taking money from them with the assurance of getting them properties for official and residential purposes,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP-Central, Lucknow. (For representation)

“Saurabh Pandey, 44, from Vibhuti Khand owned a private company by the name of Popular Homes. He cheated people by taking money from them with the assurance of getting them properties for official and residential purposes,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP-Central, Lucknow.

Pandey, along with a few of his accomplices, had been on the run after two FIRs were lodged against him in April and July last year at the Vibhuti Khand police station, she added.

A total of 12 FIRs have been lodged against the accused in several police stations of Lucknow and Delhi, the DCP.

