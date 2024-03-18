Acquitted by court, Pak citizen awaits MEA nod for his release

letters@htlive.com The court acquitted him from the allegations of spying; however, he remains in Gorakhpur jail due to the violation of visa rules. (Sourced)

GORAKHPUR: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted a Pakistani citizen of allegations of spying due to lack of evidence. However, his release from Gorakhpur jail will only be possible after approval from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) due to a violation of visa regulations.

Gorakhpur jail superintendent Dileep Kumar Pandey confirmed that Mohammad Masroor alias Mansoor Ahmad Guddu, 65, a Pakistani citizen, had been acquitted of spying allegations by the court. However, his release from jail is subject to approval from the ministry of external affairs.

Pandey said that Masroor had completed the maximum 15-year sentence for the violation of visa regulations and the jail authorities have communicated with the external affairs ministry to initiate the necessary legal procedures and make the final decision regarding his release.

Officials reported that Mohammad Masroor was apprehended by the police in 2008 while attempting to enter India through the open Indo-Nepal border near Rupandehi in Bahraich. Following interrogation, the police filed a chargesheet against Masroor for espionage and for violating passport and visa regulations. Subsequently, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court of Bahraich and sent to jail.

Later, challenging the district court’s decision, his advocate filed a case in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in November last. The court acquitted him from the allegations of spying; however, he remains in Gorakhpur jail due to the violation of visa rules.