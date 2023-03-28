Active Covid cases cross 260 mark in U.P.

Active covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have tripled in the past 10 days with the only silver lining that almost all the patients are recuperating in home isolation with no major symptoms. In Lucknow, there were no fresh covid cases reported on Monday. (File pic for representation only)

On the day, the number of active covid cases went up to 262, but none of them were critical, according to the officials.

“In the state, there is one Covid positive patient for every 10-lakh population,” officials said after the review meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On December 30, 2022 there were 47 active covid cases and on March 15 this year, the number of active cases in the state was 71 while on Monday it went up to 262.

“Following covid protocol including social distancing, use of mask at public places and avoiding crowded places can bring down covid cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

On Sunday, a total 78 new covid cases were reported in UP including 38 from Lakhimpur Kheri where the students and staff of a government residential school were found infected. This figure was the highest in a single day this year.

“Till now, UP has reported 21,28,582 covid cases since the pandemic began,” said Dr Shukla.

An alert has been issued to health care officials of several districts where the highest number of active cases were reported, mainly Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Lakhimpur Kheri to increase contact tracing and testing.

One death due to Covid was also reported in Muzaffarnagar recently. “The patient was admitted for some other ailment and died during treatment. The positive report has come now and hence it has been added to the list of covid deaths,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer.

The total covid deaths reported till now in state is 23,650.

The overall active case ratio in Uttar Pradesh is 0.01%. The test positivity rate was 1.1% for the past ten days in state.