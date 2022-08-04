Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring.
“The previous governments did not carry out development in Azamgarh. What situation was in Azamgarh seven years ago, everybody knows it. So, there is no need to talk about that now,” he said at a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects.
“The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has carried out development in Azamargh and now the new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development.”
He added the BJP may not have assembly members from Azamgarh, a stronghold of the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), but they have not neglected the region. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.”
Adityanath said there was a time when young people from Azamgarh looking for employment elsewhere in the country would not even get hotel rooms. “...but today their perception has changed. The youth here are moving ahead with a new image.”
Adityanath, who was in the district for the first time after the BJP wrested the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in a by-poll from SP this year, said youths of Azamgarh were forced to hide their identities.
He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. Some of the accused in the incidents were from Azamgarh.
In March, Adityanath said Azamgarh became a “home of terror and criminals” under the previous SP government.
-
Bihar: 56 kanwariyas from Nepal injured after tourist bus rams into truck
At least 56 kanwariyas were injured on Thursday after their bus collided with a stationary truck. The devotees were on their way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Nepal's Sonauli. The incident took place when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-27 near Bhoptapur under Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district. The injured were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital and Kuchaikot community health centre.
-
Himachal BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passes away
BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness. Also read: After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain HSharmabreathed his last at his house in Amb town with his family by his side. He was elected from Amb assembly constituency in 1998 and served as excise and taxation-cum-youth welfare and sports minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government.
-
Mumbai Police seizes 700kg mephedrone, arrests 55-yr-old chemist who made them
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police on Wednesday seized over 700kg of mephedrone and arrested five people including a 55-year-old chemist, who made the designer drug in Nashik and supplied it from a commercial tenement in Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai. Deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said they raided the Nalasopara tenement, which was used to stock the drugs, and seized 701kg MD with a street value of Rs 1,408 crore.
-
Karnataka's Ranganatittu bird sanctuary among new Ramsar sites, first in state
The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, has now been declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a protected wetland of international importance. This is the first Ramsar site in Karnataka. Ramsar on Wednesday named 10 more sites from India under its list of wetlands to be conserved as global sites for biodiversity, including Ranganatittu. This took the total number of such sites to 64.
-
Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral
The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. Shamshad Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.
