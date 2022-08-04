Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring.

“The previous governments did not carry out development in Azamgarh. What situation was in Azamgarh seven years ago, everybody knows it. So, there is no need to talk about that now,” he said at a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects.

“The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has carried out development in Azamargh and now the new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development.”

He added the BJP may not have assembly members from Azamgarh, a stronghold of the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), but they have not neglected the region. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.”

Adityanath said there was a time when young people from Azamgarh looking for employment elsewhere in the country would not even get hotel rooms. “...but today their perception has changed. The youth here are moving ahead with a new image.”

Adityanath, who was in the district for the first time after the BJP wrested the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in a by-poll from SP this year, said youths of Azamgarh were forced to hide their identities.

He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. Some of the accused in the incidents were from Azamgarh.

In March, Adityanath said Azamgarh became a “home of terror and criminals” under the previous SP government.