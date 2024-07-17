Admin overzealousness triggered ‘demolition’ fear among residents in Kukrail floodplain zone?

LUCKNOW The demolition of 1,800 structures in the erstwhile Akbar Nagar to pave way for an eco-tourism hub along Kukrail river created a sense of fear among residents of Rahim Nagar, Pant Nagar and other areas close to the riverbank. But apprehensions rose when a survey team started marking houses on the floodplain and an irrigation department document dated June 14, stated that any kind of construction, commercial activity and lease auction up to 50 metres from both sides of the Kukrail riverbed is illegal since it has been declared a floodplain zone. Officials marking a house in Rahim Nagar recently. (File Photo)

The report also stated that since the entire Kukrail riverbed is in the floodplain zone, “no construction” is allowed there and the authorities concerned will take action to make it free of encroachment. The riverbed should be protected as a floodplain zone and all the ongoing activities should be stopped or shifted with immediate effect, it added.

Though no officials from LDA and irrigation department agreed to come on record, it was based on this report that the authorities marked constructions in the floodplain zone with a red cross. The survey was completed on July 13, after which the residents started protest amid fear of losing their homes.

However, the proposed action in Pant Nagar, Rahim Nagar and Khurram Nagar did not go according to the script, and, in the end, left quite a few red faces. Officials in the corridors of power conceded that “bureaucratic overzealousness” was to be blamed for the faux pas.

“This issue is a perfect example of how bureaucratic overzealousness created an awkward situation for the state government. The CM had to step in to prevent the situation from escalating,” said a senior official of the state government.

“People were in panic as soon as the report was out,” said residents who feared that their houses would come under the 50 metres limit.

“The officials came with multiple documents, along with heavy police force, creating a sense of panic among us and started marking houses,” said Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a food delivery executive and a Rahim Nagar resident whose house was marked. “Despite telling authorities that I have all the legitimate papers to show, they marked my house. When I asked the reason, they refused to reply which added fuel to my fear,” he lamented.

The report also mentioned that efforts should be made to remove illegal constructions/encroachments voluntarily and action should be taken against illegal builders under the existing provisions by development authorities, industrial development authorities and the municipal council.

“No authorities ever spoke to us. They came with survey maps wherein lines were drawn on both sides of Kukrail river, hinting our structures which might be removed,” said another resident.