Admit cards for UP PCS (J) prelim exam released

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination of Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination-2022 on its official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The preliminary examination will be held on February 12 in two sessions from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 4:30 pm at various centres in five districts of the state, including Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Agra and Meerut.

UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari said that the candidates should download the admit cards and instructions on the basis of their registration numbers and date of birth and reach the examination centres with two copies of their passport size photographs as well as the original and a photocopy of their ID proof.

Tiwari said that candidates would be admitted to the examination centres only 30 minutes in advance and entry would be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. “After the set time for granting admission in the examination centres, no candidate will be allowed to enter,” he said.

Significantly, 79,736 candidates have applied online to appear in the examination that aims to fill up 303 posts of PCS (J) on offer.

Out of the 303 posts, 123 posts are for Unreserved (General Category), 81 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 63 for Scheduled Castes (SC), six for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 30 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Under horizontal reservation, there are 16 posts for ex-servicemen, six for dependents of freedom fighters, 60 for women and 12 for disabled candidates.

Objective type questions will be asked in the preliminary exam of UP PCS (J) and there will be negative marking for wrong answers. The first paper will be of general knowledge, which will be of 150 marks. Candidates will get two hours to solve it. The second question paper will be of law, which will be of two hours and this exam will be of 300 marks.