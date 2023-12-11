Adopt former PM Shastri’s life values: Prez to Kashi Vidyapith students

President Droupadi Murmu has asked the students of Varanasi’s Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV) to adopt the life values of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was a student of the institution’s first batch, in their conduct. President Droupadi Murmu, U.P. governor Anandiben Patel with meritorious students at 45th MGKV convocation. (HT photo)

Speaking as the chief guest at the 45th convocation of MGKV on Monday, the President said association of two Bharat Ratna with this institution is a proof of its glorious heritage. Bharat Ratna Dr Bhagwan Das was the first vice chancellor of this Vidyapith and former Prime Minister Shastri was the student of the first batch of this institution, she added.

“It is expected from the students of this institution that they should adopt the life values of Shastri ji in their conduct,” Murmu said. The President said the journey of MGKV began 26 years before the country’s independence with the goals of “self-reliance” and “swaraj” as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

“This university, as an institution born out of the non-cooperation movement, is a living symbol of our great freedom struggle,” she said. “All the students of this Vidyapith are the flag bearers of the national ideals of our freedom struggle,” the President added.

She further said the intention behind naming the Kashi Vidyapith as Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith was to express respect for the ideals of our freedom struggle. Following those ideals and making an effective contribution to the progress of the country during the Amrit Kaal will be a true tribute to the nation-building founders of the Vidyapith, Murmu added.

The President said Varanasi has been the centre of Indian knowledge tradition since ancient times. “Even today, the institutions in this city are contributing in the promotion of modern knowledge and science,” she added. She urged the students and teachers of MGKV to continue enriching the glory of their institution in keeping with the tradition of the centre of knowledge.

The President greeted all students and gave medals to meritorious students in the convocation. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and MGKV vice chancellor Prof Anand Tyagi besides and all faculties were present on the occasion.

President living example of women empowerment: U.P. guv

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said President Droupadi Murmu is a living example of women empowerment in the country. “Her life, struggle, rich service and exemplary success inspire every Indian. Especially for the poor, the marginalised, the oppressed, the deprived, the weaker sections and women, she is a ray of hope and a source of inspiration for all,” the governor said at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith convocation.

She also said the passing of women’s reservation bill, which subsequently became an Act, would be counted as an important achievement of the President’s tenure. Patel said with the blessings of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath, the respect of Kashi is touching new heights every day.

She said all the guests, who visited Varanasi for G20 meetings, went back with memories of Kashi’s service, taste, culture and music. Patel said that the university has adopted Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of social justice and non-discrimination. It also established a ‘transgender cell’ for gender equality and inclusion of the third gender in education. “This is the first time that such an innovative effort has been made for transgenders by a state university,” she added. Patel congratulated the students and wished them success for future.

Murmu confers medals on 15 meritorious students

President Droupadi Murmu conferred medals on 15 meritorious students during the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV) here on Monday. MA journalism and mass communication student Ayushi Tiwari won the Atul Maheshwari Memorial Gold Medal, while MCA students Vinay Tiwari and Sunanda Yeti bagged Sita Ram Jindal Foundation Gold Medal.

Likewise, Prof CP Goyal Memorial Gold Medal went to Anjali Chaurasia of MSW and Dr Vibhuti Narayan Singh Memorial Gold Medal was conferred on Manisha Maurya of master in tourism and travel management (MTTM) for scoring the highest marks in the postgraduate course.

Similarly, MA Sanskrit student Twinkle Pathak won the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Gold Medal. MA Hindi student Abhishek Maurya won Dr Shambhu Nath Singh Memorial Gold Medal and MA history student Pritam Prasad bagged Ram Janam Singh Memorial Gold Medal.

Besides, Prof Doodhnath Chaturvedi Memorial Gold Medal went to Sansrita Singh and Dr Sharad Bansal Memorial Gold Medal was conferred on Master of Fine Arts student Dheeraj Kumar Neeraj. Sagun Singh bagged Dr Bhagwan Das Memorial Gold Medal for obtaining highest marks in graduation course.

Shikha won Prof Amar Nath Memorial Medal for getting highest marks in BA Sanskrit. LLB student Sanjana Upadhyay won Krishna Vasudev Memorial Gold Medal. Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay; minister of state Rajni Tiwari and MGKV vice chancellor Prof Anand Tyagi were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Earlier, the President was received by U.P. governor Anandiben Patel; state labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar; minister of state for stamp and court registration fees (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and others at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, Varanasi.