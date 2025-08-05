Adopt Swadeshi products to empower local artisans: Yogi

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated 15 development projects worth ₹381 crore in Saharanpur, reaffirming his government’s commitment to rapid growth, heritage conservation, youth empowerment and promotion of Swadeshi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated during a review meeting of development works, in Saharanpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Speaking at a public event, the CM remarked that the “double engine government is not a buffalo cart, but a bullet train,” symbolising the current accelerated pace of transformation.

In his address, Adityanath emphasised Saharanpur’s deep spiritual roots, identifying it as the sacred land of Maa Shakumbhari and Mata Bala Tripura Sundari. He announced that the construction of Maa Shakumbhari University has been completed and its official inauguration will take place shortly. He further shared plans for the Maa Shakumbhari Corridor and an elevated road to improve all-weather access to the pilgrimage site.

The CM said his government is committed to ensuring a balance between rapid development and the preservation of cultural heritage. Criticising previous regimes, he alleged that they indulged in caste-based politics and appeasement, dividing society along caste lines while limiting the benefits of government schemes to a single influential family.

He said the actions of one family often brought disrepute to entire community. In contrast, Adityanath asserted that the current administration has reconnected Saharanpur with its historical identity and restored a sense of pride among its people.

The chief minister announced that under the Smart City Mission, all municipal bodies at district headquarters across the state will be developed as smart cities. Highlighting the government’s focus on youth development, he said a sports college is currently under construction in Saharanpur, while a sports university is being established in Meerut.

Emphasizing the importance of sports in nurturing young talent, he remarked: “Our youth will truly bloom only when they play,” adding that sports colleges will be set up in every division of the state.

Highlighting the improved infrastructure in the region, he said the travel time between Saharanpur and Delhi has now been reduced to just three hours, thanks to enhanced connectivity. He noted that earlier, people had to travel to Lucknow to seek development, but now, he said: “We are bringing development to you.”

Adityanath praised the wood carving and furniture industry of Saharanpur, saying that with proper support from earlier governments, it could have achieved a global reputation surpassing even Italian furniture. Emphasizing the need to promote indigenous industries, he urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi products, asserting that doing so would empower local artisans and contribute to strengthening the economy.

The CM announced that women will be able to travel free of cost on buses on August 8, 9 and 10 during Raksha Bandhan celebrations. He also emphasized the importance of cleanliness during the festive period, urging citizens to take responsibility for maintaining hygiene. Additionally, he called upon people to organize Tiranga Yatras and collectively sing the National Anthem on August 15, in honour of Independence Day.

The CM further asserted that under the current government, India is achieving new heights of development while honouring its ancient traditions. Referring to the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Adityanath said these schemes have provided a fresh identity and recognition to local artisans, including handicraftsmen. He emphasized that Saharanpur’s sculptures and handicrafts are playing a vital role in boosting the local economy and promoting traditional craftsmanship.