After Oman, England and Dubai too place orders for ‘Allahabadi’ guavas

‘Allahabadi’ Sebia and Surkha varieties of guavas known for their distinct colour, aroma and taste are not only popular throughout the country but are now increasingly also starting to have demand from foreign countries. Allahabadi Surkha on sale. (HT photo)

For the first time, orders for these as well as Safeda variety of Prayagraj guavas have been received from England and Dubai with both countries requesting 10 quintals each, confirm state horticulture department officials.

These new orders have come close on the heels of a 6,000 kg shipment of these very guavas being sent to Oman just a few weeks ago, they add. Surkha guava was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2007-2008 and continues to be a favourite among people.

Deputy director, department of horticulture, Krishna Mohan Chaudhary said, “The demand for 10 quintals each of ‘Allahabadi’ guavas has come from England and Dubai. Orders from these two countries have been received for the first time.”

“Dubai has specifically ordered the Surkha variety, while the people of England have ordered Sebia and Safeda varieties,” he added. The consignment of guavas is scheduled to be sent by a cargo ship through a private company based in Prayagraj by February 20. He said there is significant enthusiasm among guava growers due to the increasing demand for their produce.

The reason for this enthusiasm is that guava prices range from ₹80 to ₹100 per kg in Prayagraj and surrounding markets, while the company is offering ₹120 per kg for the guavas to be exported. This also enables farmers to save on freight costs, receive an increased price and bypass the middleman by selling directly from the orchard.

In response to the substantial demand for ‘Allahabadi’ guavas abroad, the horticulture department plans to provide further training to farmers. On January 24, a training camp will be organised in Chail, Kaushambi district, famous for its fruit belt.

Vijay Kishore Singh, horticulturist and training in-charge at Khusrobagh— known for its nursery and training of ‘Allahabadi’ guava farmers—underlined the need for care regarding quality and maintenance of guava when sending it abroad. Accordingly, farmers will be trained in canopy management, increasing the size of fruits, disease prevention and nutrient management.

The guavas are presently grown by over 2,000 farmers in gardens spread across 3000 hectares in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts of the region.