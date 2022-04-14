After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
Despite readymade garments available in the market and even online, women still prefer stitched clothes for different occasions especially Eid. Gents’ tailors have been receiving lesser work after factory made jeans, trousers and kurta pyjamas flooded the markets.
However, still many in Muslim community, especially aged and middle-aged men, prefer stitched clothes for a better fitting. Old city of Prayagraj has some very good tailors who have been stitching clothes for generations. Most of tailors’ shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities. However, many of them were closed as tailors were not able to pay their rent during lockdown.
With situation becoming normal this year and no restrictions on gatherings and markets following sharp dip in Covid cases, members of Muslim community are in full mood of celebrating the festival with enthusiasm. People are flocking to tailors’ shops to place orders for stitching their kurta pyjamas, shirts and trousers as per their fittings and designs.
Gents’ tailor Imran and his assistant are busy day and night stitching clothes at their shop in Kareli area. Imran suffered a heavy setback as almost no one turned up for getting their clothes stitched during last two years. “Till 2019, I used to have four assistants with me as we used to get loads of orders. For the last two years, only a few turned up for giving orders and I had to dismiss all my helpers. This year, the situation has turned better and I have employed an assistant for helping me compete the orders before Eid” Imran said.
Zeeshan, another tailor in Dariyabad locality, is also happy this Ramzan as he is receiving new orders. Charges for stitching kurta pyjama, shirt trouser and Pathani suits normally range between ₹500 and ₹700 as per the design. “However, we are charging even less than that as many of the customers are ye to overcome the problems that cropped up following the pandemic,” Zeeshan said.
Pappu, a ladies’ specialist tailor and a resident of Gaus Nagar, once used to run a big shop. After Covid-induced lockdowns, his work was ruined and now his wife, three daughters and he are living in a small room. Normal charges for stitching lady’s suits range between ₹300 and ₹600. “After suffering financial setback for two years, I am now receiving multiple orders and my family and I are busy day and night in completing them. We hope things will get better in future” Pappu said.
Mohd Tariq, a tailor in Shahganj area, said he had nothing to do in the last two years except some occasional orders for marriage functions. “Things are getting better this year,” he added.
Due to lockdown during first wave of Covid, tailors received fewer orders as all markets were closed. The situation was worse during the second wave as people themselves stayed away from markets due to threat of the pandemic.
Hundreds of people lost their lives during second wave of Covid which was at its peak during Ramzan in April 2021. Following the deaths people celebrated a simple and sober Eid-ul-Fitr and refrained from new clothes and shopping.
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203.
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana
Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar's mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
Let the show begin: Open-air theatre inaugurated at Pune’s Bhandarkar Institute
PUNE An open-air theatre was inaugurated at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute on Thursday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, three years after its work started. The speciality of this open-air theatre is that an 83-year-old banyan tree will be at its centre. In 1937, the tree was planted by the then executive chairman of the institute, Vaijnath Kashinath Rajwade. The minister said the theatre will be useful for many artists in Pune.
