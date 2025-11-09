After Unesco honour for Lucknow, Yogi dishes out ‘One District, One Cuisine’ concept

After One District, One Product (ODOP) and One District, One Sport, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday floated the “One District, One Cuisine” idea to promote food from across the state globally. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned the unique flavours of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The idea took shape after the state capital earned a unique position on the global culinary map with Unesco recently naming it the “Creative City of Gastronomy” in recognition of its world famous and diverse food heritage comprising both vegetarian and non- vegetarian delicacies.

The chief minister said the global honour was not only for Lucknow, but also for the diverse cuisine of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his X handle, the chief minister reached out to “esteemed fellow residents of the state” with an appeal to capture photos or videos of dishes made right at home and share them on social media with #OneDistrictOneCuisine.”

His post read: “The capital city of Lucknow has been selected by UNESCO as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy.’ This recognition for creativity in culinary arts is not just an honour for Lucknow but a global tribute to the diverse and rich cuisine of Uttar Pradesh.”

“It is also our responsibility to introduce the world to this unparalleled flavour. Embark on a journey through the world of tastes around you or capture photos or videos with dishes made right at home. Share them on social media with #OneDistrictOneCuisine.”

CM attached a detailed note in Hindi with his post, it read: “My dear citizens, every district in the state brings culture, pride, and history to life with its unique flavours. Lucknow’s chaat, Banaras’ malaiyo, Meerut’s gajak, Banda’s sohan halwa, Etawah’s matthe ke aloo, Baghpat’s balushahi, Agra’s petha, Mathura’s peda, Moradabadi dal, Khurchan of Khurja...the list is endless.”

“Each dish has its own unique flavour and its own glorious history. It’s our responsibility to introduce this incredible taste to the world. Take a photo or video of your own home-cooked dishes or embark on a journey through the world of flavours around you. Share it on social media with #OneDistrictOneCuisine. This love for our food and cuisine will become the bridge to a new wave of tourism, taking our rich culinary traditions to every corner of the country and the world,” Yogi Adityanath’s letter ends.

On World Cities Day (October 31), the UP capital was officially declared Unesco ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ during the 43rd Session of the Unesco General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, placing the city among global gastronomy hubs.

Till recently, India had only one city on that coveted list, Hyderabad, but in June this year, Lucknow was nominated to claim the title for its delicious cuisine. Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) admitted 58 cities, including Lucknow, as new members of the network for its wide range of delicious food.

Welcoming the concept of “One District, One Cuisine”, Himanshu Bajpai, a Lucknow-based author and storyteller, said, “There are many dishes which are made in a particular district. They remain endemic to that particular district, and outsiders do not know much about it.” Once people embrace this idea, the popularity of the food item will increase, he said.

Unesco director-general Audrey Azoulay on October 31 designated 58 cities as new members of the CCN, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries. Cities in this network are recognised for their commitment to championing creativity as a driver of sustainable urban development, according to the UN agency.

The United Nations in India, in a post on X, had said, “From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and so much more -- Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions.”

(With inputs from PTI)