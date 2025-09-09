Age no bar for learning, students show mettle

LUCKNOW Age is just a number when it comes to learning. This was proved again when degrees and medals were awarded to students of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes along with PhDs to others during the 23rd convocation of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Tuesday. UP governor Anandiben Patel, ADG Navniet Sekera and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, among others during the 23rd convocation ceremony of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Among those awarded degrees was additional director general of police, Navniet Sekera, who was conferred PhD in management titled - ‘Creating an empowering environment for women through information and communication technology: A study of women power line 1090’.

“I believe a person should never stop learning and keep upgrading. While others have their parents accompanying them to the ceremony, I feel proud that my children have turned up for the event. I have attended several convocations, but this time it feels surreal. Through this degree, I will try giving back to society,” said Sekera, 54.

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) manager, Rajneesh Pal Yadav, 54, was also awarded the degree for his research in management - ‘Impact of Supply Chain Management on Industrial Polymers Business in India’. “My parents were an inspiration to complete my PhD. It was difficult to manage PhD and work together, but it helped me explore a lot of new things in life. I consider that age is no bar for learning,” he said.

Abhya Ahuja, a student of Master of Computer Application (MCA) who bagged a gold medal, said it was difficult for her to pursue the course coming from a non-tech background, but she was happy with the result. “I had tears of joy in my eyes... my hard work paid off. Getting awarded with a prestigious medal at the university was no less than a dream come true,” said Ahuja.

Umang Tiwari, a student of M Tech who clinched a gold medal, said it reminded him about the time he received the Chancellor’s Medal at Kanpur University convocation during his B.Tech in 2021. “My father helped me a lot and it is a great feeling to get applauded for academic excellence in your higher education,” said Tiwari.

The Women-Led Startup Award was given to Rozy Maindoliya, Deekshant Kumar was awarded Tech-Innovation Startup Award and Subhankar Chauhan was conferred Agriculture Startup Award among start-up awards.