Agnipath stir: 595 more arrested in Uttar Pradesh, tally reaches 1120
As many as 595 more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with protests and violence against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme during a massive crackdown by the state police in the past 24 hours.
With this, the total count of those arrested reached 1120. The number included 618 arrested for violation of Section 151 of the CrPC for causing a nuisance and 502 arrested for arson and vandalism from 19 different districts, including 12 east UP districts.
As many 603 protestors arrested on the charge of violation of Section 151 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for causing a nuisance were released later.
MATHURA, ALIGARH LEAD IN ARRESTS
Sharing details, additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said the maximum 90 people were arrested from Mathura in five cases registered for arson and vandalism, 66 people were arrested from Aligarh in six cases, 54 people from Jaunpur in 11 cases and 53 people were arrested in Chandauli in seven cases, including one case registered with Government Railway Police (GRP).
He said similarly 49 people were arrested from Ballia in three cases including one case of GRP, 40 people in four cases of Mirzapur as well as 40 others in two cases of Ghazipur, 36 people in nine cases under the Varanasi police commissionerate, 18 people were arrested in three cases of Deoria and 10 people each in one case each registered at Gautam Buddh Nagar and Firozabad.
The ADG said nine people were arrested in two cases in Agra, eight people in one case in Fatehgarh, seven people in a case in Mau, four in one case in Sultanpur, three each were arrested from in one case in Mainpuri and one case in Gorakhpur while two others were arrested in two separate cases of Hardoi. No arrests were made in one case each registered at Sant Kabir Nagar and Ayodhya, he added.
He said the arrests under 151 CrPC were made in eight districts, including 159 protestors in Ballia, 316 in Jaunpur, 58 in Aligarh, 27 in Mathura, 25 in Mau, 24 in Hardoi, five in Ayodhya and four in Sultanpur.
