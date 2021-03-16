IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday.

The firm’s directors and promoters, Jai Kishan Rana, Ashok Rana, Manjeet Kumar, Bipin Singh Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav and others associated with the firm had been made accused in the case. The company’s registered office is situated at Friends Tower, Sanjay Palace, Agra, said a senior ED official.

The investigation was taken up on the basis of various FIRs registered at different police stations of Agra and Mathura. The cases were registered against the aforementioned individuals for duping gullible investors by luring them to put money in schemes floated by the firm, said an ED official.

He said the company was building a residential flat complex in Churmura village of Mathura and floated a scheme for pre-booking of flats, assuring buyers that at the time of booking of flats that if they pay a recurring amount per month for a certain period they would have the option of either taking the possession of the booked flat or taking the invested principle along with the interest amount.

Also, the buyer had an option to opt out of the scheme after certain recurring payments. The directors assured the return within a certain period of time, he added.

“When the investors demanded returns on their investments, initially the accused asked for some time to arrange the payment or assured the investors that the flats would be ready shortly. After a considerable amount of time and hassle when the investors demanded their returns, the directors of the company refused to pay them back and threatened them of dire consequences,” he said, adding: “It is gathered that the company followed a similar modus operandi in Panipat, Hisar and other districts of Haryana and duped people there.”

He said the FIRs reported so far suggested that the investors allegedly duped people of around 7.39 crore and this amount could be more as there was no mention of the amount in a few FIRs.

“The ED is identifying the movable and immovable properties of the company and related persons. The role of the directors, promoters of the company and other persons will be under scanner and properties earned by them using hard earned money of the public will be attached very soon,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter - SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against cops, CBI probe

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of slain gangster Kanhaiya alias Girdhari Vishwakarma’s brother Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma seeking an FIR against police officials of Lucknow involved in the encounter of his brother and a CBI probe into the incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that voices of dissent had started surfacing within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Expose Opposition canard on farm laws: Yogi to party

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:09 PM IST
: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath strongly backed the Centre’s new farm laws, saying that the farmers were being misled
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

FOUR YEARS Yogi govt’s achievements galore, but faces challenges ahead of 2022

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath completes four years in office this week and he has a long list of achievements, to claim, but his government faces several challenges on various fronts ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday started filling work of Ram temple’s foundation after performing vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Fund collection for Ram temple now 3,000 cr

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has received 3,000 crore in the fund collection drive for construction of Ram temple, till now
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: HC quashes order, asks state govt to take 2015 as base year for reserving seats

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to take 2015 as the base year for the reservation of seats in the panchayat elections after the government apprised the court that it had no objection to doing the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati speaking at a press conference after paying floral tribute to party founder Kanshiram on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati speaking at a press conference after paying floral tribute to party founder Kanshiram on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
lucknow news

Maya defends sale of state-run sugar mills in BSP regime

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST
She reiterates decision to contest all forthcoming polls alone as alliances have not benefited her party in the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Moradabad police begin probe into case accusing Akhilesh of violence, rioting

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Moradabad Police on Sunday began a probe into the case of rioting in connection with an incident of alleged violence against journalists in which Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is an accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP Govt hopes for revenue mop-up with OTS for traders

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:17 PM IST
The scheme will be in effect for three months and cover tax liabilities prior to the GST regime that came into effect on July 1, 2017
READ FULL STORY
Close
A counter FIR was lodged against two local journalists on the complaint of the SP’s Moradabad district president.(PTI file photo)
A counter FIR was lodged against two local journalists on the complaint of the SP’s Moradabad district president.(PTI file photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav tweets FIR copy, calls it sign of BJP govt’s 'frustration'

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Police have secured the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the press conference was held, which later saw a scuffle between Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel and a few journalists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati said serving of the IT notices was akin to humiliation and a conspiracy against seers..(Representational Photo/PTI)
Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati said serving of the IT notices was akin to humiliation and a conspiracy against seers..(Representational Photo/PTI)
lucknow news

IT notices to Akhadas, mutts, angry seers write to finance minister Sitharaman

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • A senior Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti functionary said that the saints and seers were given IT notices for money that they never received and threatened an agitation if action was not taken against officials responsible for the notices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A probe in the case is underway. (HT file photo)
A probe in the case is underway. (HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police

ANI, Aligarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:07 AM IST
the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.(PTI)
The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.(PTI)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:08 PM IST
It also alleged that the security guards and over 20 SP workers beat up the journalists causing grievous injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP