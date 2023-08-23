Agra man booked for beating two dogs to death

AGRA A man in his forties was booked for allegedly killing two stray dogs in Peer Kalyani locality of Agra on August 12 by beating them with sticks and then slamming them to the ground multiple times, said police. The complainant claimed he was among many witnesses to the killing of the two dogs and had a video of the “criminal and brutal act of the accused.” (Pic for representation)

The Hari Parvat police registered a case against the accused, Sher Khan, on August 15, under IPC sections 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides Section 11 (causing pain or suffering to animal) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act).

“Investigation is underway and action will follow,” stated a police official.

The FIR was lodged by Kashif Wahid who also resides in the same locality.

The complainant claimed he was among many witnesses to the killing of the two dogs and had a video of the “criminal and brutal act of the accused.”

The complainant said Sher Khan was aggressive by nature and had been targeting animals now and then for no rhyme or reason. “The accused is unemployed and mostly stays at home,” added Wahid.

He also alleged that the accused threatened the people around with a blade in his hand when asked not to kill the speechless animals.

“People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) worked with the concerned citizen who reported the incident and with senior officials of Agra police to have the FIR registered. It is imperative that people report cases of cruelty to animals,” stated PETA (India) cruelty response coordinator Sunayana Basu.

“PETA (India) also recommends that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates deep psychological disturbance,” she added.

“We have long campaigned to strengthen the PCA Act, 1960, which contains outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only ₹50 for convicted first-time offenders, although the IPC prescribes more severe punishments. In a proposal sent to the central government regarding an amendment to the PCA Act, 1960, PETA (India) has recommended significant increase in penalties for cruelty to animals,” added Basu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hemendra Chaturvedi Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT. ...view detail