Agra police commissioner Preetinder Singh among 6 IPS officers transferred in UP:
Dr Preetinder Singh, who was appointed as Agra Police Commissioner in November 2022, has been replaced by J Ravinder Goud
LUCKNOW: The state government transferred six senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including Agra police commissioner and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Gorakhpur Range, said UP Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar here on Tuesday.
Agra police commissioner Preetinder Singh, a 2004 batch officer, has been transferred out and attached to DGP police headquarters in Lucknow. Inspector General (IG) of Gorakhpur Range, J Ravinder Goud, a 2005 batch officer, will replace Singh as Agra CP.
Another 2004 batch officer, Chandra Prakash (II), who was posted as IG Agra Range, has been appointed new IG Intelligence in Lucknow and Suresh Rao A Kulkarni, a 2008 batch officer, has been appointed DIG Gorakhpur.
Prem Kumar Gautam of the 2005 batch, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed DIG Prayagraj Range. Shiv Hari Meena, a 2010 batch officer who was posted as DIG UP Prison Administration and Reform Services, has been appointed as Additional Police Commissioner of Gautambuddhnagar in place of Suresh Rao A Kulkarni.