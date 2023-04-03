Slight rise in Covid cases in U.P.’s Agra, Mathura districts

With one more fresh Covid case in Agra on Monday, the number of people testing positive for the infection since March 23 has risen to 12. However, four of them have recovered leaving eight active cases in the district as of now. In Mathura, seven people tested positive for Covid since March 6 and two of them have recovered. In Aligarh, four people have tested positive. Agra had eight active Covid cases and Mathura five as on April 3, 2023. (For Representation)

“There has been one more case on Monday taking the total number of Covid cases in Agra to 12. These cases have surfaced in last 10 day but four of them have recovered and thus number of active cases in Agra is 8 for now,” said Agra chief medical officer (CMO) Dr AK Srivastava.

The latest case is of 40-year-old woman in government job. A 14-year-old girl had tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Most of the recent Covid cases are above 30 years of age.

“None of the sample has been sent for genome sequencing and will be sent if need arises depending on circumstances. The eight active cases are under home isolation. One of the doctors at the Agra district hospital too has tested positive but none is serious,” the CMO added.

“Those having symptoms like fever, cough and sneezing should go for Covid test. Others should adopt precaution like wearing mask, using sanitiser and social distancing,” he said. Deputy CMO Mathura Dr Bhoodev said a Covid case was reported on March 6 and thereafter six more cases surfaced.

“Out of the seven positive cases in Mathura, two have recovered and now Mathura district has five active cases. All of them are in home isolation with stable condition,” he added. “In Aligarh, there are four active cases, including a doctor at JN Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University,” said Aligarh CMO Dr Neeraj Tyagi.