Agra villager hacks wife to death, escapes

Agra Furious after a fight, a man hacked his wife to death while she was asleep in Gadria village under Fatehabad police station here during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and fled. A police case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased woman's brother .

“It was found that the couple had an altercation over something on Saturday night. The family members went to sleep and Munni, the wife of the accused too slept with her children. The accused , Bhagwan Singh, got up at 1.00 am on Sunday and attacked Munni with an axe,” informed Purshottam Pal, in charge of Fatehabad police station .

The children sleeping with their mother were left in shock and began crying which drew attention of other family members towards the ghastly killing, he said.

“The accused jumped the wall of his house and absconded. Police reached the spot and the body was sent for post mortem examination. A murder case has been registered against the accused Bhagwan Singh on the complaint received from brother of the deceased,” he said .

Police recovered a blood-stained axe from the house. The deceased Munni had seven children, four of whom were married.