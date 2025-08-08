Agusta AW139 set to join UP’s aviation fleet

Uttar Pradesh is set to induct a state-of-the-art helicopter into its aviation fleet, marking the first addition since 2016. The new addition, an Agusta AW139 from Leonardo Helicopters, Italy, is expected to significantly boost the state’s VIP mobility and emergency response capabilities, officials aware of the development said. Agusta AW139 will be the first addition to the UP fleet since 2016. (Sourced)

Currently, the state’s fleet comprises the Hawker 900XP jet (VT-UPM), King Air B-200 (VT-UPR), King Air B-200GT (VT-UPJ) and helicopters Bell 412 EP (VT-UPK & VT-UPO) and Agusta A109S (VT-UPL), with capacities ranging from seven to nine passengers. These aircraft are capable of landing on both civilian and IAF airstrips, including key UP government airstrips, officials said.

There has been no addition to the fleet since 2016. However, now the state is set to enhance its fleet with the purchase of Agusta AW139.

The current fleet, with aircraft dating from 2003 to 2016, remains functional and well-equipped to handle administrative and emergency mobility needs but it’s ageing. To keep pace with evolving aviation standards and operational demands, there was a need for an addition to the fleet, said an official of the civil aviation department requesting anonymity.

According to the official, the department has approved procurement of the Agusta AW139 helicopter, a globally acclaimed model known for its superior performance in both VIP movement and emergency response operations. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the AW139 can operate efficiently in critical situations such as medical emergencies, natural disasters or urgent government travel.

To ensure safe and expert operation, the state government will send pilots to Italy for specialised training. The helicopter’s manufacturing company will provide comprehensive technical instruction details, including emergency landing procedures and handling advanced aviation systems. The first batch of pilots will undergo training from August 13 to October 10 and the second batch from October 9 to November 27, officials said.

The helicopter will be commissioned soon after training is completed and all regulatory approvals are obtained. Once inducted, the new aircraft will not only enhance high-level government travel but also strengthen UP’s disaster relief infrastructure, they added.

With this decision, UP joins a growing number of Indian states upgrading their aviation fleet to meet the rising demands of governance, development and disaster resilience.