Ahead of December 25 event, LMC chief orders cleanliness drive, beautification push

Ahead of the December 25 Rashtra Prerna Sthal event in the Vasant Kunj area of the state capital and in preparation for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Sunday directed officials to ensure high standards of cleanliness, beautification and civic management across key routes and public spaces. The municipal commissioner on Sunday conducted the inspection ahead of Rashtra Prerna Sthal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on December 25. (File)

Kumar inspected major stretches from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) to Rashtra Prerna Sthal and asked departments to prioritise the preparations, stressing that the city must present a clean, organised and welcoming image for visitors and residents.

During the inspection, Kumar reviewed sanitation, road lighting, footpaths, dividers, green belts, drain cleaning and encroachment control. He instructed officials to launch special cleanliness drives at major intersections, roads and public places along the CCSIA-Prerna Sthal route. He ordered immediate removal of garbage, debris and construction material wherever found.

Emphasising safety and visibility, the commissioner asked officials to repair or replace faulty streetlights without delay and to identify dark stretches for priority action.

With Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 in focus, Kumar underlined that cleanliness must be maintained on a daily basis and not limited to inspections or special events. He reviewed door-to-door garbage collection, maintenance of public toilets and proper placement of dustbins. He also asked officials to strengthen public awareness campaigns on cleanliness and warned that negligence at any level would invite strict action, according to an LMC release.

The municipal commissioner directed engineering, Jalkal and sanitation departments to work in close coordination. He asked officials to identify waterlogging-prone areas, ensure timely desilting of drains and take preventive measures. As part of beautification efforts, he laid stress on painting works, cleanliness-themed wall art, plantation drives and maintenance of green belts.

Additional municipal commissioners Lalit Kumar, Pankaj Srivastava, Namrata Singh, Arun Kumar Gupta and Arvind Kumar Rao, along with the chief engineer, Jalkal GM, executive engineers and other officials accompanied the civic chief during the inspection.