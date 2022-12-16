Ahead of GIS, UP signs MoUs with Singapore, Japan investors

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government’s teams touring foreign destinations received more investment proposals ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled here from February 10 to 12. Various companies signed MoUs worth investments of ₹15,000 crore with the team visiting Japan, ₹8,500 crore in Singapore and ₹600 crore in the Netherlands, said an official statement.

“Team Yogi has received investment offers from several foreign companies in the US (San Francisco), Japan (Tokyo), Singapore and the Netherlands,” it added.

The team led by jal shakti minister Swatantradev Singh attended a round table conference in Singapore in association with Enterprise Singapore. Various MoUs covering investment worth ₹8,500 crore were signed in collaboration with Enterprise Singapore in various sectors.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh and technical education minister Ashish Patel led delegation met Kunihiro Funakoshi of Sysmex Corporation, a leader in haematology in Japanese pharmaceuticals. Sysmex already has a presence in India and expressed its desire to expand its investment in medical device parks in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation discussed pharmaceutical advancement with Hiroyuki Akatsuka, associate director of the Life Science Industry Division of the Osaka Prefectural Government and Masafumi Yamagishi, MD, Kansai Pharmaceutical Industries Association, regarding investment in the Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster.

The delegation had earlier signed a ₹5,000-crore MoU with Akihiko Yamashiro of One World Corporation in Tokyo for the development of waste management facilities in Gautam Buddha Nagar. For the textile park, Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre had signed a ₹10,000 crore MoU with Takeshi Endo of Tokyo Laboratory.

The team led by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and minister for information technology Yogendra Upadhya visited the Netherlands and got investment intents of ₹600 crore signed by Sports Networking for setting up multi-sports centres. “Sports Networking signs an investment intent of ₹600 crore with the GoUP delegation led by dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT minister Yogendra Upadhyay for setting up multi-sports centres in UP. #UPGoesGlobal #UPGIS2023,” said a tweet of Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.

The delegation met Peter Potman, deputy director general of external affairs, ministry of external affairs in the Netherlands and discussed cooperation and partnership in the fields of food processing, agriculture and dairy sectors. The delegation welcomed the Netherlands as a partner country. They met Indian Ambassador Reenat Sandhu at India House in The Hague to discuss the strength of Indian and Dutch businesses and explore avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral relations between Uttar Pradesh and the Netherlands.

“UP delegation led by @Satishmahanaup and @ChiefSecyUP met speaker of British Columbia hon’ble Raj Chauhan at Vancouver, Canada #UPGIS2023. The delegation discussed investment opportunities in UP,” said another tweet of UP Investors Summit.

The delegation led by industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta, PWD minister Jitin Prasad and additional chief secretary (sports) Navneet Sehgal visited the headquarters of weapons manufacturer Saab in Stockholm. The company expressed their desire to set up a weapon system plant in UP. The delegation assured the company to provide land near the Aligarh Defence Corridor. Svenska Aeroplan Aktie Bolag (SAAB) mainly makes Gripen aircraft and Karl Gustaf weapon systems. The same Karl Gustaf Weapon System manufacturing plant is planned to be set up in UP.

The delegation also visited Ericsson studio and proposed investment in the field of electronics in UP. Ericsson agreed to invest in AI, automation and nanotechnology in the region.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna and former minister and MLA Sidharth Nath Singh led delegation met representatives of the Bay Area Council in San Francisco.