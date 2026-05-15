Ahead of portfolio allocation, Yogi meets Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Delhi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi and apparently discussed the allocation of portfolios to eight ministers, including six new and two elevated ones, who were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the second expansion of the Yogi 2.0 ministry on May 10. Union home minister Amit Shah meets Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@HMOIndia X/ANI Photo)

The Yogi ministry was expanded apparently to fine tune the caste equations in the BJP’s favour ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections. All eyes will be on the allocation of portfolios to two new cabinet ministers Bhupendra Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey and the two elevated ministers Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar.

Chaudhary is a former minister and ex-UP BJP president. Pandey, a former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, has switched loyalties to the BJP. The BJP leadership may like to use the opportunity of portfolio allocation to strike a balance by reshuffling portfolios of some senior ministers as well.

Yogi first met Shah in New Delhi at about 3pm and remained with the Union minister for about 50 minutes.

“Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to you for sparing your valuable time,” Yogi said in a post on X after the meeting.

In another post on X after meeting Nitin Nabin, he said “Today, I had a courtesy meeting with the @BJP4India

honorable National President Shri@NitinNabin ji in New Delhi. Heartfelt thanks for providing your valuable time.”