Ahead of UP polls, Priyanka Gandhi asks party workers to share people’s grief

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday urged party workers to stand with the people of the country and share their pain and grief and use it as a tool to rebuild Congress’ organisation ahead of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections.

“Congress party workers should stand with the people of the country, and share their pain and grief. For this, the work of building the organisation is most important,” Priyanka Gandhi said. The Congress leader was addressing a two-day training programme of party workers of Lucknow and Mathura via videoconferencing, Congress’ state party-in-charge told news agency PTI.

Priyanka also asked Congress workers to stage protests against the BJP government over inflation, unemployment and continuous increase in the price of fuel and cooking gas. She asked party workers to unravel the ‘anti-people policies’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh. “People are crying due to inflation, government jobs are falling prey to corruption and the candidates selected for jobs are moving from pillar to post to get appointments,” Priyanka said. She also said that the opinions of the party workers will be very important for the assembly elections. She asked party workers to revamp the booths while maintaining active participation on social media.

Priyanka highlighted that Congress workers helped migrant workers, arranged oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medical and ration kits for the people who were in need of these during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Congress always derives unseen power from serving humanity during an emergency. This shows our association with the interest of the public,” Priyanka said. She asked party workers not to stray from the path of the ‘seva satyagraha’.

