AIMC to write to Modi, other leaders to halt installation of gate near Gyanvapi entrance

VARANASI: The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chandauli MP Virendra Singh, and other MPs, seeking their intervention against the installation of a temporary gate by the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration near the entrance of the Gyanvapi mosque complex near gate number 4. They are demanding that the gate not be installed. AIMC office-bearers holding a meeting at residence of Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT)

The decision was taking in a meeting of the AIMC, chaired by secretary Mufti-e-Shahar Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani at his residence on Sunday.

AIMC joint secretary SM Yaseen said that several proposals were unanimously approved at the meeting. All members and office-bearers of the AIMC strongly objected to the gate being installed by the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration on way to the Gyanvapi mosque near gate number 4.

In the first proposal, Yaseen said that a request had been made to the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration and the district administration to halt the installation of the gate and remove the pillars set up for the temporary iron gate.

“It was also decided to write a letter to PM Narendra Modi, who is also the MP for Varanasi, as well as to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Virendra Singh, and other members of Parliament regarding the issue,” he said.

Yaseen said that a framework for legal action was also prepared after consulting with Supreme Court and high court advocates. He alleged that the installation of the gate was an attempt to obstruct Muslims’ access to the Gyanvapi mosque.

Meanwhile, Mufti Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani said, “The administration has assured that no gate will be installed on the way to Gyanvapi mosque. However, we do not trust them. If such an attempt is made again, we will oppose it through Gandhian methods, while remaining within the bounds of the law. We are committed to protecting our mosque and will spare no effort in this struggle.”

On Friday, a large group of Muslims, led by Nomani, protested against the installation of a temporary iron gate at the entrance of the Gyanvapi complex near Gate Number 4.

Hindu and Muslim devotees use gate number 4 to access the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Gyanvapi mosque, respectively.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Shambhunath, said that a temporary gate was installed for security and crowd management due to the expected crowd from both communities on Friday, based on a proposal from the KV Temple’s security committee, however, the work was halted due to objections from the AIMC.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said that the decision to install the gate in the temple area was made based on the security committee’s proposal for crowd management. He added that the protest by Muslims was unwarranted.