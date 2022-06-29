AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder

LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor’s murder, calling it an act of terrorism. They have extended an appeal to the people to stay away from protests and pay no heed to rumours.

To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Both accused, who filmed the incident and bragged about it on camera, were arrested.

The AIMPLB said the incident was against the principles of Islam. A letter issued by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the Board, said, “Despite the fact that BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement against Prophet Mohammed was insulting and derogatory, no one has the right to take the law into their hands. It’s a condemnable act which cannot be justified, either by law or by Shariah. Therefore the AIMPLB strongly condemns the killing of the tailor in Udaipur.”

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a senior member of the AIMPLB and Imam, Aishbagh Eidgah here, also issued a statement on Tuesday night, stating, “We condemn the Udaipur incident in the strongest words. There is no place for such acts in a civilized society. The Prophet has always given the message of love, peace and brotherhood. The Prophet forgave even the biggest of his enemies. I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood. Those who have committed such a heinous crime should be given strict punishment.”​

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. He said Islam never permitted such acts.

A similar appeal was extended by Bishop Gerald John Mathias of the Catholic diocese of Lucknow. He said, “Peace is the need of the hour. I appeal to all citizens, irrespective of caste and creed, to maintain peace during this critical moment, and indeed always. I condemn all violence and appeal to people to work together unitedly to maintain harmony in society. We need development, peace and prosperity and not violence and destruction in our beloved country.”