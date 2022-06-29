AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor’s murder, calling it an act of terrorism. They have extended an appeal to the people to stay away from protests and pay no heed to rumours.
To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Both accused, who filmed the incident and bragged about it on camera, were arrested.
The AIMPLB said the incident was against the principles of Islam. A letter issued by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the Board, said, “Despite the fact that BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement against Prophet Mohammed was insulting and derogatory, no one has the right to take the law into their hands. It’s a condemnable act which cannot be justified, either by law or by Shariah. Therefore the AIMPLB strongly condemns the killing of the tailor in Udaipur.”
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a senior member of the AIMPLB and Imam, Aishbagh Eidgah here, also issued a statement on Tuesday night, stating, “We condemn the Udaipur incident in the strongest words. There is no place for such acts in a civilized society. The Prophet has always given the message of love, peace and brotherhood. The Prophet forgave even the biggest of his enemies. I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood. Those who have committed such a heinous crime should be given strict punishment.”
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. He said Islam never permitted such acts.
A similar appeal was extended by Bishop Gerald John Mathias of the Catholic diocese of Lucknow. He said, “Peace is the need of the hour. I appeal to all citizens, irrespective of caste and creed, to maintain peace during this critical moment, and indeed always. I condemn all violence and appeal to people to work together unitedly to maintain harmony in society. We need development, peace and prosperity and not violence and destruction in our beloved country.”
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
