AISPLB meeting voices concern over UCC, seeks security for Moharram

Lucknow The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) held an important national executive meeting in Shia College on Wednesday to discuss crucial issues like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The meeting was presided over by Board president Maulana Syed Saem Mehdi Naqvi and attended by various office-bearers and members of the executive committee. The session was addressed by Maulana Naqvi and the Board’s general secretary Maulana Yasub Abbas. Board president Maulana Syed Saem Mehdi Naqvi emphasised the importance of security arrangements for Moharram. (HT FILE)

Discussing political issues, Maulana Mehdi expressed concern about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He remarked, “For two years, I have been asking the central government to inform us about the details of the UCC before we can give our opinion. The Uttarakhand government has passed the UCC in the assembly and sent it to the governor, which seems to be an attempt to appease the central government. Implementing the UCC will disrupt peace and harmony in the country.”

Maulana Yasub Abbas also voiced apprehensions regarding the UCC. He said, “The issue of the Uniform Civil Code is cropping up and Uttarakhand has approved its implementation. This will interfere with our personal laws. I urge the central government to reconsider this law, keeping in mind their slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’ and not implement it in the country.”

Emphasizing the importance of security arrangements for Moharram, Maulana Syed Saem Mehdi Naqvi said “Moharram will commence on July 8 and it has come to my notice that Kanwar Yatras are also scheduled in Uttar Pradesh during the Ashura period. In such a scenario, I appeal to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that tazia processions and majlises are carried out peacefully with traditional security arrangements in place.”

Highlighting the preparations for Moharram , Maulana Yasub Abbas mentioned a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said , “We have requested the Prime Minister to ensure stringent security measures for the processions and tazias during the upcoming Moharram. There are 70 to 80 million Shia Muslims in our country, along with a significant number of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and people from other religions who hold Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in high regard and participate in tazia processions. Therefore, I request the government to instruct the chief ministers of all states to provide comprehensive security arrangements for these processions and majlises to ensure Moharram is observed peacefully.”

Maulana Yasub Abbas also expressed dissatisfaction with the dilapidated condition of buildings under the Hussainabad Trust. He warned, “If timely attention is not given to these religious buildings, they will deteriorate further. The Uttar Pradesh government and the chairman of the Hussainabad Trust need to address this issue promptly.”

The meeting was attended by several prominent members, including Maulana Anwar Hussain Rizvi, Maulana Jafar Abbas, Maulana Raza Abbas, Maulana Ejaz Athar, Maulana Hasan Akbar, Maulana Mumtaz Ali, Zaheer Mustafa and Hasan Mehdi (Jhabbu).