Akash Anand to address public meeting in Varanasi on April 25

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Varanasi district unit BSP president Advocate Ravi Kumar said that the BSP workers and supporters from two divisions, including Varanasi and Mirzapur, would attend the meeting here.

VARANASI Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand will address a public meeting here on April 25. This will be his first meeting in Kashi.

his will be Akash Anand’s first meeting in Kashi. (HT FILE)

He said that preparations for the meeting were underway. The meeting will be held near ring road in Ainrhe village.

The BSP has fielded Umesh Singh in Ghazipur, Shrikala Dhannajai Singh in Jaunpur, Athar Jamal Lari in Varanasi, Dhaneshwar Gautam in Robertsganj, Manish Tripathi in Mirzapur, Satyendra Kumar Maurya in Chandauli and Kripa Shankar in Macchali Shahar.

In 2019, Shyam Singh Yadav contested as BSP candidate from Jaunpur and Afzal Ansari was candidate from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat. The BSP won both Jaunpur and Ghazipur seats.

This time, Afzal is the SP candidate in Ghazipur, whereas the BSP has dropped Shyam Singh Yadav and fielded Srikala Dhananjai Singh in Jaunpur.

