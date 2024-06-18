 Akbar Nagar drive: Over 1,300 constructions razed in over a week - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Akbar Nagar drive: Over 1,300 constructions razed in over a week

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 18, 2024 10:56 PM IST

1,320 establishments demolished in Lucknow by LDA to reclaim Kukrail riverbed. 171 structures razed on Tuesday. Eviction drive to be completed in 2-3 days.

In all, 1,320 establishments were razed by Tuesday during the demolition drive by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) as a part of government’s effort to reclaim the Kukrail riverbed, clearing encroachments.

The anti-encroachment drive on in Akbar Nagar (HT File Photo)
The anti-encroachment drive on in Akbar Nagar (HT File Photo)

As many 171 structures were demolished on Tuesday at Akbar Nagar I, a release from the LDA read.

The demolition drive started a week ago on Monday with the first phase starting at Akbar Nagar II. “As many as 42 earth movers have been working in two shifts to clear the encroachments,” the press note further read.

According to the LDA, as many as 1,898 families have been given Prime Minister’s houses and an allotment letter has been given to all the people.

According to senior officials, the entire eviction drive will be completed within 2-3 days.

The demolition is a part of the government’s effort to reclaim and restore the Kukrail river and its riverbed. Along with the restoration of the river, the bank of the river will be developed on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat.

Lucknow
