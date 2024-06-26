Akbar Nagar: LDA to float tender for disposal of 40,000 cubic metres of debris

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is all set to float a tender on Wednesday for the collection of 40,000 cubic metres of debris from over 1,800 illegal structures that were razed as part of an official demolition exercise in the city’s Akbar Nagar. The demolitions that began in December last year was completed on June 18 (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

An LDA official, on the condition of anonymity, said the tender was likely to be passed in a day. “Over 40,000 cubic meters of debris need to be disposed. After the tendering, the bidder will take away the debris, which currently lay scattered across the site,” he said, adding new construction activities, planned by the government, would be launched then.

LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said: “A tender for debris collection will be opened on June 26.”

According to a Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) official, LMC was earlier responsible for the disposal of the debris, but the task had now been entrusted to LDA.

“Whosoever wins the tender will decide what he is to do with the debris,” an official said.

Over 1,800 illegal establishments in Akbar Nagar shops were razed as a part of the administration’s plan to revive the Kukrail river. The LDA exercise that began in December last year was completed on June 18. Its residents were relocated to a new township under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the city’s Vasant Kunj.