Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government’s “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed.
His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring him, surfaced on social media.
“There is a tussle between the ministers and officers over dividing their share (of gains through corruption). Allegations and counter-allegations are being made. Ministers and officials are robbing the public together. There has been a massive corruption in transfers and appointments in government departments. All this is the achievement of mere first 100 days. Keep watching what all happens in times to come,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement in Hindi.
He also called the “business” of transfers in various departments “a big industry” in the BJP government. “When flames of investigation began reaching the big people, the BJP government has begun a cover-up. A minister in the BJP government has himself offered resignation, exposing the extortion in transfers and corruption in public,” Akhilesh said.He also alleged the misappropriation of medicines worth several crores of rupees.
“There is chaos in the departments due to tussle between the ministers and the departmental heads. Cases of new scams of purchase of medicines and equipment worth several crores have come to the fore in the animal husbandry department as well. Discrepancies in the housing development board and the education department have been exposed too,” he alleged.
The SP chief alleged embezzlement of scholarships and large-scale irregularities in recruiting inspectors. Meanwhile, Khatik met CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, saying he had put up his all issues before him and confirmed he will continue on his post.
-
29 drowning deaths in Bhushi dam since 2017
PUNE As per data shared by Lonavla police at least 39 people lost their lives in Lonavla due to drowning, out of these 29 tourists have died at Bhushi dam since 2017. During the last five years, six deaths due to drowning were reported in Lonavla in 2021 and 2020, thirteen in 2019, eight deaths in 2018, three in 2017 and three deaths until July 20, 2022.
-
UP moves up to 7th spot in India Innovation Index-2021 report
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has moved from ninth to seventh position in the third edition of India Innovation Index-2021, report of which was released by the NITI Ayog in New Delhi on Thursday, said the state government. The India Innovation Index, prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework, which ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance. Uttar Pradesh also scored highest in the business environment section.
-
PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list
After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters' list on Thursday. As per the final voters' list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters' list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.
-
ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders protest in Pune
Congress leaders on Thursday held a protest in Pune, in front of the Pune district collector office, against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam.
-
Second swine flu case surfaces in Kanpur
KANPUR The second case of swine flu surfaced in Kanpur after a man tested positive for the infection on Thursday. He is from neighbouring Fatehpur district and was shifted to Kanpur two days ago, stated chief medical officer Alok Ranjan. A trader, Ajay Gupta of Naubasta area of the city had a travel history and contracted the virus from outside Kanpur, said health department officials. Pig rearing is banned within the urban limits of Kanpur.
