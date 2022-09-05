Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies
The Samajwadi Party president said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists. He said anti-labour policies were being made.
Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ‘inhuman’, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”.
Akhilesh was addressing a gathering of 47 different labour organisations, social service volunteers, unaided middle schools teachers and small enterprises at the SP’s state headquaters.
He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists. “Anti-labour policies are being made and under such circumstances, we will have to continue struggling for the interest and honour of the working class,” he said.
The SP chief said that the BJP’s tricks and conspiracies were now exposed and this had induced hope that in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) democracy would be restored.
The former chief minister said that his party was with the labourers and when it was in power, it took many decisions in the interest of labourers.
“But this government left the labourers orphaned during the Corona lockdown. The government did not help them. Ninety labourers died while they were returning home on foot. On the other hand, the SP helped the labourers and gave ₹1 lakh to the next of kin of each of the labourer who died,” he said.
“The BJP’s character is inhuman. It has zero sensitivity towards labourers, weaker sections and minorities. The BJP is engaged in misleading people and considers this as its achievement. The SP is struggling against the BJP’s bad policies,” he said.
After non-veg boat party video, police step up patrolling in Sangam area
After arrest of two for preparing and consuming non vegetarian food on a boat in Ganga, near the Sangam area, police have now started keeping a watch on youths in Sangam area as well as adjoining ghats. SHO, Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar said police has begun patrolling all ghats at Sangam and surrounding localities. Sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor is prohibited within the Sangam area.
Ludhiana: Man kidnaps live-in partner’s 2 children, traced to Bihar
A man has been booked for kidnapping the two children of his live-in partner. The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Moti Nagar. He has asked for ₹10,000 to return the kids safely. When Saroj, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony returned home, she found that the children weren't there. When she asked Rohit, he claimed that he hadn't seen them either. He asked her to transfer ₹10,000 to him online for their release.
Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war
Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.
Gangster, aides chop off rival’s finger in Ludhiana
In a shocking incident, one Vishal Gill, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, and his accomplices chopped off his rival's finger after assaulting him with sharp weapons in Daresi. Apart from Vishal, who is already facing trial in several criminal cases, the Division number 4 police have also booked Vishal Gill, Mukul, Gaggi, Lallu Bangali, Sambi and Sanju. Seven of their aides are yet to be identified.
Devp works in Ludhiana hit amid restrictions on mining in Punjab
Even as councillors are expecting large-scale development works ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, contractors who have been allotted projects by MC rued that there is an acute shortage of raw material in the market and even if it is arranged from Anandpur Sahib or Himachal, prices have been doubled by suppliers. President of the Municipal Corporation Contractors Association, Tavinder Singh, said that they source gravel mainly from Pathankot, Anandpur Sahib or Himachal.
