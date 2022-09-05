Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies

Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ‘inhuman’, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”.

Akhilesh was addressing a gathering of 47 different labour organisations, social service volunteers, unaided middle schools teachers and small enterprises at the SP’s state headquaters.

He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists. “Anti-labour policies are being made and under such circumstances, we will have to continue struggling for the interest and honour of the working class,” he said.

The SP chief said that the BJP’s tricks and conspiracies were now exposed and this had induced hope that in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) democracy would be restored.

The former chief minister said that his party was with the labourers and when it was in power, it took many decisions in the interest of labourers.

“But this government left the labourers orphaned during the Corona lockdown. The government did not help them. Ninety labourers died while they were returning home on foot. On the other hand, the SP helped the labourers and gave ₹1 lakh to the next of kin of each of the labourer who died,” he said.

“The BJP’s character is inhuman. It has zero sensitivity towards labourers, weaker sections and minorities. The BJP is engaged in misleading people and considers this as its achievement. The SP is struggling against the BJP’s bad policies,” he said.