Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Akhilesh meets farmers’ panel, promises timely payment if SP wins UP polls

“In 10 years of BJP rule, farmers have never received fertiliser and seeds on time. Commission and profit-making have reached extreme levels, alleges Samajwadi Party chief

Updated on: Sep 14, 2026, 18:43:02 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met a delegation of farmers and Khap leaders from western Uttar Pradesh at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, making a number of commitments if his party returned to power in the state in 2027.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with a group of West UP farmers in Lucknow on September 14. (Sourced)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with a group of West UP farmers in Lucknow on September 14. (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering, he said the Samajwadi Party remained the natural political home of farmers and described the 2027 assembly elections as a crucial contest that would shape their future.

“In 10 years of BJP rule, farmers have never received fertiliser and seeds on time. Commission and profit-making have reached extreme levels. When farmers need fertiliser, it disappears. When farmers demand it, the government responds with lathis. Middlemen dominate the system and farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops. The BJP’s basic character is anti-farmer,” Yadav alleged.

He promised payment of sugarcane dues to farmers within 24 hours, uninterrupted electricity supply, adequate availability of fertiliser, seeds, and irrigation, remunerative prices for their produce, free medical treatment and ensuring that benefits from ethanol production reach the cultivators.

The SP chief stressed that village development would be given top priority and that policy decisions would prioritise farmers’ interests. He recalled that earlier SP governments had taken several farmer-friendly measures that continue to be remembered by the community.

The visiting farmers and Khap representatives said Yadav understood the problems of agricultural families and had increased the agriculture budget and extended various facilities during his regime.

recommendedIcon
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Akhilesh Meets Farmers’ Panel, Promises Timely Payment If SP Wins UP Polls
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Akhilesh Meets Farmers’ Panel, Promises Timely Payment If SP Wins UP Polls
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes