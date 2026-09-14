Akhilesh meets farmers’ panel, promises timely payment if SP wins UP polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met a delegation of farmers and Khap leaders from western Uttar Pradesh at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, making a number of commitments if his party returned to power in the state in 2027. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with a group of West UP farmers in Lucknow on September 14. (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering, he said the Samajwadi Party remained the natural political home of farmers and described the 2027 assembly elections as a crucial contest that would shape their future.

“In 10 years of BJP rule, farmers have never received fertiliser and seeds on time. Commission and profit-making have reached extreme levels. When farmers need fertiliser, it disappears. When farmers demand it, the government responds with lathis. Middlemen dominate the system and farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops. The BJP’s basic character is anti-farmer,” Yadav alleged.

He promised payment of sugarcane dues to farmers within 24 hours, uninterrupted electricity supply, adequate availability of fertiliser, seeds, and irrigation, remunerative prices for their produce, free medical treatment and ensuring that benefits from ethanol production reach the cultivators.

The SP chief stressed that village development would be given top priority and that policy decisions would prioritise farmers’ interests. He recalled that earlier SP governments had taken several farmer-friendly measures that continue to be remembered by the community.

The visiting farmers and Khap representatives said Yadav understood the problems of agricultural families and had increased the agriculture budget and extended various facilities during his regime.