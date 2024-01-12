close_game
Akhilesh names 5 negotiators for seat-sharing talks

Akhilesh names 5 negotiators for seat-sharing talks

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 13, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The negotiators are the party’s chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, SP Rajya Sabha member and INDIA bloc coordination committee member Javed Ali Khan, Uttar Pradesh MLAs Lalji Verma, Sangram Singh Yadav and former U.P. MLC Udaiveer Singh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has formed a team of five negotiators to discuss the distribution of seats with INDIA bloc partners, primarily the Congress, in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI File Photo)

The party has authorised these five to discuss seat-sharing in the alliance meetings, Yadav wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while naming the negotiators.

There has been endless speculation over seat-sharing between the SP and the Congress. The Congress has been expecting more seats than what the SP intends to share.

Follow Us On