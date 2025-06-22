Akhilesh promises 3K per month to poor women if voted to power in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced if his party formed a government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, it would give ₹3,000 per month to poor women under the Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana. Samajwadi Party chief was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on June 22. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with SP Mahila Sabha at party headquarters here, he claimed: “Today women are not safe in the BJP government. Incidents of crime against sisters and daughters are happening continuously. The government’s zero tolerance policy towards law and order and crime against women has become zero. Women are being exploited in the BJP government.”

“The BJP government has either changed the names of all the schemes started by the SP government for women or ruined them. As soon as the SP government is formed, the 1090 service created for women’s safety will be strengthened further. Stree Samriddhi Samman Yojana for women will be implemented in the state and like the Samajwadi pension scheme, women will be given ₹3,000 per month,” Yadav said.

The SP chief alleged that the Election Commission is working under the pressure of the BJP. “In the Kundarki by-election, it was seen that some people in uniform and some in civvies stopped voters from casting their votes,” he further alleged.

On the issue of foreign policy and the ongoing war situation in Iran and Israel, Yadav said, “The government should clarify its stand on foreign policy. A friend is recognised in bad times. Not standing with the one who has always supported you in bad times is a betrayal.”