Akhilesh says Yogi wasting govt's resources by visiting districts

Days after alleging that various UP ministers deputed to monitor the Covid situation in various UP districts have gone missing, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ongoing visits there for the purpose. It is a complete “wastage of the government’s resources and time” when there is no respite to the people from COVID-19, besides the black and white fungus infections.

"There is a shortage of medicines, injections and vaccines,” said Yadav, while again questioning the alleged absence of ministers deputed to monitor the pandemic situation in various districts.

“No one knows where is the Team-9 or Team-11 constituted by the CM,” said the former chief minister. Questioning Adityanath’s ongoing visits to monitor the situation district-wise, Yadav added.

“Instead of taking stock of the situation and giving time for the improvement, the CM has embarked on tours.” “Except for the wastage of the government resources and time, what is the significance of the CM's marathon tours?" he asked in a statement here.

After visiting several western UP districts including Gautam Budh Nagar and Muzaffarnagar last week, Adityanath on Monday undertook tours to Gonda, Azamgarh and Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"He (CM) is touring the state not for improving things but for achieving his own political goals,” Yadav added. Amid the reports of a persistent shortage of anti-Covid vaccines, Yadav said, “The CM should also tell when only 35 lakh people have been given the second dose of vaccine, how does he claim that all people in will be inoculated by Diwali?”

“A large number of youths and elderly visit hospital but return without vaccination," he said. The pandemic situation in villages is very bad and people are dying without treatment, claimed Yadav while listing several villages facing a grim Covid situation.

He also asked what Adityanath was doing to meet the shortage of resources in anti-Covid centres to tackle its next wave.