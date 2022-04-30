Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav separately attack Uttar Pradesh government over power crisis
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) counterpart Shivpal Yadav have separately attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the power crisis in the state amid a heatwave.
Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the state government for “citing reasons” instead of “solving” the power crisis.
In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said, “Government’s job is not to tell the cause of a problem but to solve it”. The SP chief attached an excerpt posted by UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma earlier.
On Friday, the energy minister had tweeted, “Some power generation units in UP are closed for several weeks due to technical reasons in which Harduaganj-660 MW, Meja-660 MW, Bara-660 MW are included. Harduaganj-605 MW was also damaged by the seasonal storm. Efforts are being made to fix them and start the power supply on a war footing.”
In another tweet, Sharma had on Friday said, “The demand for electricity has increased due to summer. Many power plants are closed for weeks due to technical reasons, so make every effort to save electricity. Our power workers are working day and night to ensure uninterrupted supply.”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday (April 25) directed officials to maintain uninterrupted power supply in Uttar Pradesh.
According to a power department official, the power demand in Uttar Pradesh is around 22,000 MW (megawatt) while the availability is around 19,000 MW because of which electricity is being cut in villages and some towns.
In a post in Hindi on the microblogging site Koo, Shivpal Yadav said: “Power saving mode! That is, unannounced power cuts of 12 to 18 hours per day! Even after this, if power comes, then the people should switch off all their electrical appliances to fulfil the vision of power-saving. And your (government’s) officers and employees, instead of fulfilling the duty of power generation and distribution, raid people over the power losses and stay immersed in corruption. This certainly is a great joke on the people!”
-
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in constant touch with ISIS sympathisers since 2013, say police
A detailed investigation by UP Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) revealed that Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, was in constant touch with ISIS sympathizers, said Uttar Pradesh Police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Saturday. He was studying chemical engineering in IIT Bombay at the time. On April 3 evening, Abbasi had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises.
-
Mission Shakti Phase 4: Operation Mukti to be launched in Uttar Pradesh to prevent child marriage
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch Operation Mukti under the fourth phase of its women empowerment programme Mission Shakti in the first week of May, a senior official said. “Under Mission Shakti Phase 4.0, we will conduct a massive campaign Operation Mukti for awareness and rescue against child marriage and child labour from May 1 to 7,” RDirector, women's welfare department, Manoj Raisaid. The identity of the children will be kept confidential.
-
Bundelkhand expressway to open in June: UPEIDA CEO
The Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated in June this year as almost 94 percent of its construction work had been completed, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday. The remaining work will be completed by June 20, Awasthi added. Awasthi also said three out of four railway over bridges on the expressway had been constructed along with 14 out of 19 flyovers.
-
Pune district reports 25 new Covid-19 cases
Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 17 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,426 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Vidarbha sizzles for third consecutive day, hottest April for central India says IMD
Central India, which includes all four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra, namely Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Konkan, is witnessing its hottest April in 122 years, with the average daily reading of 37.78 degrees Celsius being the highest ever recorded since the India Meteorological Department first started collecting weather data in 1901. IMD officials were unable to confirm whether Maharashtra alone was recording its hottest April.
