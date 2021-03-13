Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists
A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said on Saturday.
An FIR was registered at Pakhwara police station late on Friday night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint by a journalist, officials said.
According to the complainant, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was irked by a few personal question posed by some journalists during an interaction with him at a hotel on March 11 after a press conference.
Following this, Yadav allegedly instigated his security guards and aides to attack the journalists, the FIR claimed.
It also alleged that the security guards and over 20 SP workers beat up the journalists causing grievous injuries.
The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
