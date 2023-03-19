Akhilesh Yadav announces ‘bijli-vrat’ amid ‘electricity crisis’ in Uttar Pradesh

Amid the ongoing statewide strike of the electricity department employees in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) Sunday announced ‘bijli-vrat’ in a bid to support the public reeling from the impact of the power crisis. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, appealed to SP leaders to avoid using alternative electricity sources like generators till the power crisis is resolved. President of Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav interacts with media on Sunday.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

“Looking at the way the people of Uttar Pradesh are facing the power crisis, we appeal that SP leaders, workers and well-wishers should not make personal use of alternative sources of electricity like inverters or generators until the power is restored. SP will do 'bijli-vrat' and will support the public,” SP chief said.

Yadav’s tweet was in response to the agitation led by a section of power department employees across Uttar Pradesh who are on strike since Friday. The strike has led to disruptions in electricity supply in various areas, news agency PTI reported.

The 72-hour strike was proposed by the employees to press their demand for implementation of the December 3 agreement finalised last year. The employees have alleged that the demands related to pay anomalies and outsourcing of operation and maintenance of power sub-stations, in the agreement made with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) management, which was agreed to by the state government, has not been implemented even after three months.

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister A K Sharma had warned of stern action against the employees on Saturday but maintained that the government was making efforts to end the protest with dialogue.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress also staged a protest Saturday, terming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government as “anti-people."

