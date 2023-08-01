Avoid speaking on Gyanvapi, focus on caste census, PDA: Akhilesh to SP spokespersons

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has cautioned his party’s spokespersons and media panellists “against BJP’s attempt to set Hindu-Muslim narrative” and asked them to focus on “caste census demand and Pichchde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak (PDA)”. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

He specifically asked the team to “avoid speaking on Gyanvapi on which the chief minister spoke on Monday”. The SP chief on Tuesday convened a meeting of party’s all 62 spokespersons and media panellists, some other leaders and social media experts of the party to give them dos and don’ts for presenting the SP’s views in media.

Akhilesh, according to a delegate who attended the meeting, asked the party spokespersons and others to guard against the “BJP’s lies, propaganda machinery and conspiracies. Avoid speaking on Hindu-Muslim issues because the BJP wants to rake up such issues and do polarisation on religious lines while we must focus on PDA and caste census (for 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.

“The chief minister has made statements on Gyanvapi. Avoid reacting to it, don’t get entangled in it...The BJP is also trying to cut our (SP’s) visibility on social media, be cautious on this because in today’s world the social media is very important. The BJP has an expertise in using social media to spread fake news. We have to expose the BJP and we should not delay it. Make sure we manage to expose BJP’s jumlebaazi (rhetoric) by staying in close contact with public,” he was quoted as saying by another delegate who attended the meeting.

SP MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav, while addressing the meeting, suggested all to avoid getting trapped in controversial issues and work towards exposing BJP’s anti-democratic ways.