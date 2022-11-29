Akhilesh Yadav defends Shivpal, counters BJP’s dynasty charge

AGRA/LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the return of his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav to the family fold had left the BJP frustrated and they were targeting the former in vengeance. Akhilesh termed his ‘chacha’ (Shivpal) a seasoned politician capable of giving a befitting reply to the saffron party.

The SP chief was addressing a public meeting in Reda village of Karhal area of Mainpuri. His reaction came after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday mocked at Shivpal Yadav for changing sides, likening him to a football and a pendulum, during his public address in Karhal area of bypoll-bound Mainpuri.

The bypoll on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held on December 5, along with Rampur Sadar (Rampur) and Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar) assembly bypolls.

“The word pendulum is being used without him having any knowledge of physics. Does the chief minister know how to play football? The BJP only knows the game of hatred and division in society…they are ridden by vengeance,” alleged Yadav.

“Akhilesh (Yadav) has already given a befitting reply on the pendulum remark. Now tell me about football…if a player is competent, he scores goals. Watch out for the goal of Dimple (Yadav), said PSPL president Shivpal Yadav in his constituency Jaswant Nagar where he is campaigning for Dimple Yadav.

“The entire nation has its eyes on the Mainpuri bypoll as it is the first election after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Voters in Mainpuri will pay tribute to Netaji by ensuring a landslide victory of SP candidate Dimple Yadav,” stated Akhilesh.

With the war of words intensifying between the defending SP and the ruling BJP in the crucial Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav counter-attacked the BJP over the ruling party’s frequent attacks on SP over dynasty politics, listing 18 pairs of BJP leaders and their relatives in politics.

“The BJP is aware about its defeat in Mainpuri by-election and is resorting to such tactics. It is targeting Shivpal Yadav who has expressed his commitment towards Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav),” said Akhilesh.

The BJP’s attack on the SP over dynastic politics has intensified since Akhilesh Yadav fielded Dimple Yadav to defend the seat and Shivpal Yadav reunited with Akhilesh. Dimple is defending the seat that fell vacant following the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav last month.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday morning tweeted a photo-chart with 18 pairs of BJP leaders and their relatives in politics. His post lists veteran BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa, Rajnath Singh, Vasundhra Raje Scindia, Raman Singh, G Fadnavis, Kailash Vijayvargiya and others with their relatives in BJP in government or senior positions in the party. Akhilesh captioned the photo chart with “Picture abhi baaki hai (there is more).”