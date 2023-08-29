Ghosi not mere bypoll, will send message for 2024 LS election: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said bypoll to Ghosi assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district was not a mere byelection. “This isn’t a mere bypoll. It will send a message for 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said while addressing a public meeting organised in support of party candidate Sudhakar Singh in Mau. He also thanked all parties which have extended support to his party’s candidate in the Ghosi assembly bypoll. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with party’s Ghosi bypoll candidate Sudhakar Singh at a rally in Mau district on August 29. (Sourced)

“This decision of all parties will bring a big change in the politics of the country. This election will create history and its message will go to the entire country,” the SP chief said. “I want to tell the youth that make us win Ghosi bypoll and 2024 LS election and we will restore the permanent job system as it was earlier in the Army. Our youths will get permanent job,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh had done nothing for the welfare of the poor and the deprived section. “Had they done anything, they wouldn’t have to send a group of ministers to Ghosi,” he claimed.

“Beware of the BJP. It gives false slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Unless caste census is done, there cannot be development of all. If there is no caste census, the inequality will not end. BJP does not want to allow caste census,” Akhilesh said.

He claimed that the voters of Ghosi assembly had made up their mind to make SP candidate Sudhakar Singh win. The SP leader termed BJP candidate an “escapist who had betrayed the voters of Ghosi”. The same voters will teach him a lesson this time, he said.