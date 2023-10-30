AKTU, IIM-Indore ink pact to promote learning, innovation

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University signed an MoU with IIM, Indore, to promote collaborative teaching, learning and innovation, on Monday. The AKTU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The memorandum was signed by Prof Himanshu Rai, director of IIM, Indore and Prof JP Pandey, vice-chancellor, AKTU.

Under this MoU, faculty/staff development programmes will be conducted by IIM, Indore for AKTU. Short term/long term courses will be developed for students of AKTU under the joint aegis of IIM, Indore, Prof Pandey said.

He said that under this MoU, IIM Indore along with AKTU will conduct courses for awareness programmes of financial literacy for rural women in all the districts of the state. Along with this, IIM, Indore and AKTU will work together in all 75 districts of the state under the ‘One District and One Product’ scheme.

Prof Pandey said that the university is working to promote collaborative teaching, learning and innovation.

Under this MoU, students of the university will also get an opportunity to intern in IIM, Indore. Besides, faculty members of IIM, Indore will also provide support to research students of the university.

He said that AKTU will get the support of IIM, Indore in the development of incubation centres to promote self-employment.

Also, under institutional social responsibility, both institutions will work together for the uplift and rehabilitation of society.

Prof Pandey said that in the coming time, this MoU will prove helpful in utilising resources and transfer of education culture.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON