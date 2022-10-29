Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AKTU starts two new courses; registration on till Oct 30

AKTU starts two new courses; registration on till Oct 30

lucknow news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The management and pharmacy courses are going to start from this session (2022-23) for the first time at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University campus for which the admission process is on.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University campus. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Registration for admission in management and pharmacy courses at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) campus will remained open till October 30.

The last date for registration for counselling for admission to 60 management seats is October 30. Vice chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra informed that university has recently decided to start management and pharmacy courses too.

From this session, students are being admitted in both the courses. While there are 60 seats in management, pharmacy course has 100 seats.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
