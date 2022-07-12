AKTU to update its BTech course as per NEP-2020
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) was in the process of updating its BTech curriculum as per the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).
Stating this, vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, on Tuesday, said the new curriculum will include multiple exit options like a diploma, BTech minor degree and honours degree along with a regular degree with a choice-based credit system.
Mishra said there would be BTech Honours, BTech minor, BTech regular and BTech that allows students to exit after completion of three years.
The decision was taken at the board of studies meeting held on Tuesday. The changes are being made in the curriculum under the NEP-2020.
AKTU will award an honours degree in BTech for specialization in a particular subject so that it will be easier for the students to get employment.
For instance, a student of computer science may opt for honours with a specialisation in one aspect of the subject. In the regular 4-year BTech course, students will get one-year industry experience after the completion of three years.
The students will also get an opportunity for flexible entry-exit in the course. So, if a student was not able to complete four years of BTech, due to any reason, then he will have an exit option within three years. Such students will be considered for granting the degree of Bachelor of Vocational Education so that they do not face any problems in the future, the V-C said.
Mishra said that it is mandatory to change the syllabus for the implementation of NEP 2020. The course should focus on the all-round development of the students.
Bilingual studies and question papers
Hindi medium students mostly face problems in engineering studies, and keeping this in mind, a discussion was held to teach and prepare question papers in both Hindi and English. Apart from this, it was agreed to review the BTech syllabus, the V-C said.
